Martin Luther King Center reporting low COVID-19 numbers

Health officials at the Martin Luther King Center are seeing low COVID-19 positive numbers.

The center is known to provide free COVID-19 testing, especially in an area that is underserved.

Officials at the center say they typically would provide COVID-19 testing to hundreds of people, but now they’re seeing less than 50 people getting tested. Officials say this is a positive sign for the center.

“We still want our community to know we’re still here doing testing. It’s a free service. We do encourage people to still get tested because it is important whether you’ve been vaccinated or not.” said Mallory Bednaro.

