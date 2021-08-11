Mask debate in Pennsylvania continues as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Here in Pennsylvania the mask debate continues as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

When the school year begins, more districts will be mandating masks.

The state also is continuing to push to get all eligible people vaccinated.

We spoke to some people who seem to have differing opinions.

“I didn’t wear them when they were mandatory, so I’m one of those guys that I don’t believe in that really protecting anything,” said Jykup Durlin, Warren Resident.

“Well I’m hoping that most of the people are vaccinated. I think it’s important and I’m vaccinated,” said Cindy McKinney, Youngsville Resident.

