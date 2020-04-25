Mask makers line up at Joann Fabric and Craft Store for Saturday in store shopping

Long lines were reported outside of a local fabric store this Saturday morning. We spoke to customers about what they are buying.

Customers lined up outside of Joann Fabric and Craft Store said they have plans to make masks.

Joann Fabric and Craft Store is now open on Saturdays for customers to come inside the store. For the rest of the week customers can order fabric online for curbside pickup.

One customer explained what in store shopping looked like on a Saturday.

“They’re allowing ten people in at a time. They have tape on the floor for the social distancing. A lot of people are buying material and items for masks,” said Anna Turco, Shopper at Joann Fabric.

Anna Turco is sewing and selling masks to family and friends. Turco said she is donating the proceeds to the Sunshine Group of Erie, an organization that helps those in need.

Another fabric shopper who makes sports themed masks said she thinks the store is taking necessary safety precautions.

“I think it’s for the best right now til we know for sure what we’re dealing with, but it seems to be working. The numbers are going down so that’s a good thing. Better to stay safe and follow the precautions,” said Tammy Skierczynski, Shopper at Joann Fabric.

Customers said they don’t mind spending time in line. Some customers have plans to make masks for the community, while others are buying fabric for projects to keep them occupied.

“Waiting in line isn’t a big deal. I get the precautions. People need what they use for distractions. I read and I do crafts. I’ve been doing a lot of quilting and I do have some friends that I’ve made masks for,” said Michelle Sax, Shopper at Joann Fabric.

Joann Fabric Store has closed off their craft section and canceled all hands on events.