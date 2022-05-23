Erie Mayor Joe Schember said that the mask mandate is returning to City Hall.

After the Erie County Health Department reported a high COVID transmission rate, City Hall employees now must wear masks in the building.

According to Mayor Schember, any residents visiting City Hall must also wear a mask to enter the building.

Mayor Schember said that the mask mandate will stay in place until further notice.

“We didn’t want City Hall employees to get sick. We want them to be present here. They do great work. We really appreciate what they do, and so we want to keep them healthy. I really believe anywhere people are inside together right now at least they should have masks on. Hopefully at some point that will go away,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Mayor Schember said that City Hall will follow guidance from the Erie County Department of Health.