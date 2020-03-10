Massachusetts declares state of emergency, citing coronavirus

BOSTON, Ma. (NEWS10) — Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts on Tuesday in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Baker declared the emergency as the number who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus jumped to 92.

Seventy of those diagnoses are linked to a meeting held by biotech company Biogen at a downtown Boston hotel.

This comes just one day after Boston canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the Boston Marathon is still set for April 20, expecting over 30,000 runners and as many as a million spectators.