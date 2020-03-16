1  of  7
Mayor Schember weighs in on the decision to close non-essential businesses

Coronavirus
Earlier today, Governor Tom Wolf announced all non-essential businesses will be asked to shut down at midnight.

That decision is expected to affect many area businesses who were looking forward to making money during upcoming Saint Patrick’s Day festivities.

Mayor Joe Schember commented on the shutdown, saying he supports the decision to protect residents.

“I know that’s costing some money to a lot of our business owners here in town. But a little money over the cost of human lives, I think we have to weigh that, and certainly the cost of human lives is more important. I am sure once we get through this, which I believe we will, it may take a few months, but eventually we will get through this. Then, people can gather and people can make a lot of money again.”

The shutdown is scheduled to last for two weeks.

