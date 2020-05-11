McDowell High School plans virtual graduation, senior speaks out on plans

The feeling of disappointment is going around at local high schools for seniors as they realize their graduation won’t be the way they imagined it would be.

The Millcreek Township School District sent a letter out on Friday which indicated all of their current plans for graduation.

Among those plans is a diploma delivery day. The district is asking their seniors to be dressed in their caps and gowns for when their diploma is delivered to them at their own houses.

One senior explained that she appreciates the thought, but would like to see the district consider other options.

“There’s just something I want to see done other than getting my diploma in my front yard. I mean that’s not exactly what I had in mind and neither did my peers,” said Madison Deegan, Senior at Erie McDowell High School.

Erie McDowell’s virtual graduation ceremony is now scheduled for June 8th.