McDowell to resume in person classes

McDowell High School and Intermediate will be resuming in person classes as the temporary virtual learning period is complete.

In collaboration with the Department of Health, the MTSD Pandemic Team has identified less than 1% of the total number of students/staff in the school building as positive for COVID-19, allowing for the reopening of both MIHS and McDowell for hybrid face-to-face instruction.

MTSD recently launched the new MTSD COVID Dashboard.

In the event of a “snow day” for this school year, MTSD says it would shift to a 100% Virtual Learning Day to maintain instructional delivery to all students.