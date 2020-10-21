Meadville Area Senior High School and First District Elementary School to go remote for the next two days

Breaking news out of Meadville tonight.

Officials with the Crawford County Central School District announced a change for students at two schools.

According to the Meadville Tribune, classes at Meadville Area Senior High School and First District Elementary School will go remote for the next two days.

The district has also canceled athletic events for the next 72 hours.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, a teacher at the high school and student at first district have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will be closed tomorrow and Friday to allow for cleaning and contact tracing. Students will learn remotely during this time.