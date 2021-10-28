Meadville Medical Center adds trailer with extra rooms for patients

High numbers of COVID-19 forcing one area hospital to add extra rooms for an increase of non-critical patients to expand its emergency room.

The Meadville Medical Center is seeing a high volume of non-critical patients to expand its emergency room and the trailer gives them extra beds for those patients.

The trailer is part of the surge protocol plan to use in case numbers in the hospital increase. The hospital hopes to never use the trailer, but it will be there in case it is needed.

“Where’s there’s hospitals, we have patients in the hallway. There’s beds lined up where there’s waiting for room. Our goal is to never get to that situation. So, we want patients in rooms and we want the highest attention we can give them. This trailer does a better job than having people in hallways,” said Don Rhoten, VP of Consumer Engagement for Meadville Medical Center.

The trailer still has renovations needed to be done in order for the the hospital to use it.

