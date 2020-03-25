Meadville Medical Center to furlough some workers indefinitely

Meadville Medical Center is feeling the effects of COVID-19. Hundreds of jobs there are temporarily at stake.

Hospital officials announced they they will furlough workers indefinitely.

Phillip Pandolph, Chief Executive Officer for Meadville Medical Center said in a statement:

“This was a difficult decision to make, but if we do not take meaningful action immediately, the long term viability of the health system is at risk.”

The jobs affected come from departments that have discontinued services during the pandemic, including elective surgeries and outpatient procedures.

This is leaving some residents worrying what’s next for these employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s really going to displace a lot of people that work at the hospital, because it employs so many in different departments, especially the new hires and the temps,” said Robin Coyle, Meadville Resident.

“This will instill worry there’s going to be a number of families impacted by the loss of revenue. I think as a community we’ll have to work on that response on how we hold each other up and support each other,” said Andy Walker, City Manager, City of Meadville.

Walker says the Meadville Medical Center is a major employer in the city and they look to help mitigate any impact on the community.

The furlough is effective today and will last through April 5th, with a possible extension from there.