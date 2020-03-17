Meals on Wheels available to deliver to homebound seniors due to COVID-19

Meals on Wheels announced today that fully-prepared meals and grocery shopping service is available for newly homebound seniors due to COVID-19.

“We already provide meals to seniors and disabled adults who need home-delivered meals 5 days a week in our delivery area. We have always delivered meals to temporarily homebound individuals following surgery or severe illness. We also provide a grocery shopping and delivery service. During this uncertain time, we are ready to assist any senior who is confined to their home,” said Wendy Wallace, Executive Director Meals on Wheels Erie. “We have for almost 50 years been a community partner in the Erie Area and we are ready to deliver nutrition to seniors and give peace of mind to their caregivers.” Wallace commented.

According to Meals on Wheels:

Must reside in the City of Erie, Millcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Girard, Fairview, Lake City or Edinboro.

Short-term or Long-term needs.

Affordable cost of $6.50/ regular meal and $2.00/lunch meal. $125.00 for 14 days. Check and PayPal accepted for payment.

Grocery Shopping orders are taken county-wide. Phone in orders taken on Monday or Tuesdays and delivered Wednesday, Thursday or Fridays.

Dedicated volunteers deliver the meals using recommended safety precautions put forth by the CDC and health experts.

To inquire about meal deliveries, please call Meals on Wheels Erie at 814-452-6930 during business hours or email wendy@mealsonwheelserie.org or visit their website www.MealsonWheelsErie.org.