Meals on Wheels continuing operations during COVID-19 pandemic

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact organizations across Erie County, Meals on Wheels is continuing to operate to provide meals to seniors and disabled adults.

Meals on Wheels has received a grant from ECGRA’s “Erie County COVID-19 Response Fund.”

The grant allows them to work with the Second Harvest Food Bank to provide emergency relief boxes. Executive Director Wendy Wallace saying that this will help clients get by in-between food delivery. They add that they are taking proper precautions to keep their volunteers safe. The non-profit has their meals prepared by LECOM Senior Living Center.

“Working with them to make sure the food is prepared and picked up safely. A lot of measures have been put in place to make sure that is working well.” Wallace said.

Wallace saying that in addition to meal delivery, they can also grocery shop for clients. Currently, they deliver for about 100 customers.