Medical experts and Erie Residents speak out about recent high rising COVID-19 cases in Erie County

In the past three days there have been over 200 cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County.

Medical experts said that these high numbers are very preventable.

Here is why there is such a sudden surge of cases.

Infectious disease specialist Howard Nadworny said that this is concerning because the jump represents exponential spread, which is when people are not taking precautions and the virus is able to infect a large number of people fairly quickly.

The Erie County Department of Health reported another 82 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control community transmission map, Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties all remain in the high rate.

The jump in cases from 30 to 40 a day last week up to 80 a day this week in Erie County shows that the virus is not only here but it is also spreading rapidly.

“This happens primarily when unvaccinated people are not wearing masks which is exactly what is going on right now and particularly when there are people congregating indoors at events without masks,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist.

The doctor fears that this is just the beginning of a very large out break in Erie County.

“I worry that it is going to be. We know what can slow it down. CDC has already recommended that unvaccinated people wear masks anytime they are indoors,” said Dr. Nadworny.

Dr. Nadworny said that if people in PA are responsible and get vaccinated, the spread will not be as bad as states such as Florida, Louisiana and Georgia.

“And the primary burden is really on those who have not been vaccinated because they are the ones that studies show are the primary spreaders right now,” said Dr. Nadworny.

People we talked to are disappointed about the setback.

“It is very disappointing and it’s sort of a blindness to the consequences of not having a mask to participate in and the vaccines,” said Tom Billingsley, Erie Resident.

Dr. Nadworny added that last winter, the healthcare system was almost overwhelmed. He fears that this will be another great burden on them once again.

