Medical experts weigh in on lifting some of the COVID-19 restrictions

After Governor Tom Wolf announced the lifting of some COVID restrictions, some members of the medical community are speaking out.

Here is more on what medical experts are saying about this decision.

Dr. Howard Nadworny, the COVID Advisor for the Erie County Department of Health said that the commonwealth is moving too quickly when it comes to lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

“I was expecting that if we could get through the next four to six weeks so that vaccinations would pick up in April that by the end of April opening things more would be much safer,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, MD, Infectious Disease Physician at St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Nadworny said the risk of opening bars and restaurants is the setting in which COVID spreads the most. Dr. Nadworny said that more vaccines would be the answer.

“If the state can provide Erie County with a lot more doses we are not going to have a problem getting people vaccinated and using up those doses,” said Dr. Nadworny.

Governor Wolf announced that upwards of 80,000 vaccines could soon be distributed across the commonwealth on a weekly basis.

One official from UPMC said in recent weeks there has been a steady flow of vaccines coming from the state.

“I don’t see a huge amount of vaccine to be expected in the next coming weeks per say, but I do believe that they have stabilized and we’ll see a constant stream of vaccine that’s coming to the Erie area,” said Jason Chenault, Senior Director of Emergency Services at UPMC.

Chenault said that UPMC has administered over 30,000 vaccines in Erie County recently averaging about 1,000 vaccinations each day. He said that the community should continue with caution.

“Continue until we see those numbers you know get a little bit higher as far as the population that’s vaccinated to remember that we still need that we are vigilant so that we can get back to a sense of normalcy,” said Chenault.

Experts said that vaccinated or not, people should continue to wear masks. They said that low flu case numbers this year are the direct result of people wearing masks.