Medical leaders work together to be prepared for possible surge of COVID-19

Medical leaders are working together to be prepared for a possible surge of COVID-19 cases.

The group is working to bolster government efforts to respond to COVID-19 needs in northwest Pennsylvania and western New York.

Senior physician leaders and local health executives from health systems and hospitals across the community are now meeting on a scheduled basis.

The effort is being headed by Dr. Peter Lund at Saint Vincent Hospital.

“We’re trying to be more prepared than other places in the country learning from their experience when in some cases hospitals were overwhelmed and others were not top notch care at anytime,” said Dr. Peter Lund from Saint Vincent Hospital.

The meetings began a couple of weeks ago and will continue on a regular basis as needed.