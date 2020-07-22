Members of the Erie School Board still divided on plan for upcoming school year

Members of the Erie School Board said that they still can’t agree on the best way to educate city students next year given the COVID-19 pandemic, and time is drawing short.

Two board members will be on different sides, one for and one against a proposed plan. Both members say that they can agree on one thing.

The clock is ticking on the district to finalize a plan. Just exactly what the plan will look like is a big part of the problem.

The nine person board has until Monday to decide on how they will reintroduce the City of Erie’s students back to their building.

Board member Thomas Spagel approved of the plan tabled that includes both at home and in school classes.

“We understand that there is a lot of people that have different concerns and needs because of COVID and other issues. The plan addresses those needs,” said Spagel.

Sumner Nichols is on the opposing side with this plan.

“We don’t have the resources. Let’s sit on the sidelines and wait a month to see what develops, move ahead then. That is my recommendation. We start with everyone on remote learning,” said Nichols.

Spagel believes that students and parents must decide what is best for them.

“We want to let the parent’s decide what is best for their individual case. It is best to give each one of the options this way what is best for me might not be best for you,” said Spagel.

We did reach out to Erie’s public schools for comments, however they were unavailable to go on camera. In a released statement the public schools look to continue discussions with the board on Friday.

Nichols disagreed with the options while saying that there are too many and do not provide enough details.

“It’s not really a plan, it’s a mess and there’s not much time to put this in place. Administratively i don’t like what they’ve come up with. Plus it’s very stale,” said Nichols.

School administration and the board of directors will meet on Friday at 1:00 p.m. to discuss issues and questions that were raised during Tuesday’s meeting.

Following Friday’s meeting, the board of directors will vote on the plan on Monday.