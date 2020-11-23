Members of the Second Baptist Church and the community to hold a Thanksgiving drive-thru event

Members of the Second Baptist Church and other members of the community are holding a Thanksgiving drive-thru event.

The community Thanksgiving dinner will be a typical Thanksgiving dish of turkey, green beans, mash potatoes and stuffing.

Booker T Washington African American clergy and Walmart helped sponsor the event that will take place on Tuesday.

The event will take place over at the Booker T. Washington Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is a contact free drive-thru pick up event.

During this event, 200 meals are expected to feed many people in the community.

Catherine Higgenbottom, the organizer of the event, said that it has been in her heart to make this event happen for the people in our community since it can be a very trying time for many people because of the pandemic.

“We still have people that are homeless. People who have lost their jobs are struggling to find a way to feed their families,” said Catherine Higgenbottom, Organizer.

The distribution will happen at the back parking lot of the Booker T Washington Center. Everyone participating in this event must remain in their cars.