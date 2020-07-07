Members welcomed back at the Experience Children’s Museum with new guidelines

Members are now being welcomed back at the Experience Children’s Museum.

This comes after the museum had to shut down in March due to COVID-19. The museum has started off by being on a three days a week schedule as well as offering a two hour time slot for visitors.

There is now an hour in between each of those slots in order to allow museum workers to disinfect and sanitize the museum.

According to the museum they have doubled the staff in order to help sanitize while children are inside.

The museum has also reorganized parts of the museum in order to help with social distancing.

“As soon as the family is done playing in an exhibit, we sanitize it so that it is ready for the next one. That’s the biggest thing we have put up exhibit capacities. So instead of having 37 kids around the water table, we can only have six at a time because that gives us enough six foot distance around it,” said Julie Boam, Visitors Services Manager at the Experience Children’s Museum.

The museum will be open for the general public beginning Tuesday July 14th.