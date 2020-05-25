Memorial Day travel numbers expected to be low

Firm numbers aren’t in yet, but it appears that highway travel is down significantly this holiday due to COVID-19 restrictions.

AAA says that normal indicators used to predict traffic numbers aren’t working this year due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Pennsylvania State Police report no major incidents on the region’s interstates all weekend so far.

In 2019, 43 million Americans traveled on the interstates on Memorial Day, the second highest total since they began keeping count.

The low travel count comes despite the fact that gas prices remain relatively cheap compared to previous years.