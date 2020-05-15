Mercyhurst North East Campus transitioning to Erie campus faster than anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Mercyhurst North East Campus will close its doors sooner rather than later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university’s president, Michael Victor, wrote in a statement, “mitigation efforts have required to work within rapidly changing and complex circumstances,” saying the original plan was to transition the North East Campus to the Erie location over a two year period ending in June of 2021.

By the fall semester, most academic, residential and administrative operations at the North East campus will relocate to Erie, except for allied health, nursing, biology and municipal police programs.

Victor said in a statement: