Mercyhurst Prep football team battles COVID-19, canceling games due to positive cases

Two football games have already been canceled this year for Mercyhurst Prep due to positive COVID-19 cases.

As of now, Mercyhurst Prep has 18 football players that have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the principal of the school, the cases happened before school started so no one at the school has been in contact with any positive cases from the players.

Because of the outbreak, students are now at home taking classes online.

Once the players return to school, there is a five day return to play policy which means they have to get checked out medically and withstand a practice.

“The first game was canceled because we had a number of COVID cases on the football team. The second one was canceled because as you know the cases are ongoing and with all the students that did have COVID each one has an individual case they could back at different times and different days,” said Tom Rinke, Principal at Mercyhurst Preparatory School.

No other games for teams at Mercyhurst Prep have been canceled due to COVID-19.

