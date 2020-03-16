Mercyhurst University moving to remote instruction for the remainder of the semester

Mercyhurst University has announced they are moving to remote instruction for the remainder of the semester.

They sent the following statement:

“I am writing to provide an important update regarding operations at Mercyhurst University for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester, given the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation. I am notifying you – our faculty and staff – in advance of notifying our students so that you can process this information and better support our students when this news is announced. My email to students will be sent in approximately 30 minutes.

On Friday, the university announced it would move to remote instruction for a two-week period while allowing residential students to remain on campus. Since that time, a National Emergency has been declared and new guidance has been released by the Centers for Disease Control, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education. On Sunday, Pennsylvania cases of COVID-19 jumped from 16 to a total of 69, and cases continue to rise nationally at an alarming rate, prompting calls for more extreme social distancing. It is clear that resuming in-class instruction this semester is no longer feasible.

Therefore, I am announcing that the university has decided to move entirely to remote instruction for the rest of the semester. We are asking students currently living on campus to return home by Friday this week. We realize there are students for whom this may be problematic, and we will work with them to find solutions.



The university’s Critical Incident Response Team is working through the particulars of how this process will go forward, and we ask for your patience and support as we assist our residential students in their untimely departures from campus over the coming week.

We are also implementing new protocols to support efforts at effective social distancing for employees who must be on campus to complete their work. We are suspending the Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. workweek effective immediately to allow employees to work in staggered shifts, and on the weekends to reduce person-to-person interaction. Telecommuting will be heavily preferred for individuals whose job function is amenable. Additional measures will be announced in the coming days.

Vice presidents are currently analyzing functions and personnel in their respective areas. Your vice president and department supervisor will be in touch in the coming days with additional information about these changes and how they will be implemented in your department.

This is a challenging and unprecedented time, and our daily lives will see sweeping changes in the coming weeks and months. I am deeply grateful for the extraordinary dedication and efforts of our Mercyhurst faculty and staff. It’s times like these when we draw on our Mercy values and pull together as the tightly knit community that has gotten us through nearly 100 years.

So, to all of you: thank you, keep up the good work – and above all – help each other. We are in this together. In the words of Catherine McAuley, ‘The tender Mercy of God has given us one another.'”