Mercyhurst University releases letter on having full intentions for returning to in-person classes this fall

In a recently released letter from Michael Victor, President of Mercyhurst University, the university has intentions to return to in-person classes and residential life this upcoming fall.

According to Victor, the COVID-19 virus is expected to remain a fact of life for quite some time and their faculty, staff and students have demonstrated an abundance of creativity in working through the challenges posed by this pandemic.

Mercyhurst is confident that the same innovative work ethic can be brought to bear on reopening their campus for in-person classes while maximizing safety for every member of their college community.

Victor stated that restoring residential operations may take on various scenarios as recommended by government and public health authorities, and the COVID-19 Task Force has been busily preparing for this eventuality.

Mercyhurst said that their plans include requiring face masks, staggering academic schedules and mealtimes, intensifying cleaning practices, and limiting large gatherings to create less social density.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges COVID-19 presents to reopening campus and we are prepared to adapt instructional and housing models as appropriate to protect our college community while providing the life-changing Mercyhurst experience that so many students have come to expect from us,” said Victor.

Victor also said that Mercyhurst is also mindful of the fact that our plans may need to change depending on the trajectory of the COVID-19 virus.

For now, Mercyhurst is looking forward to welcoming every member of the Laker family back to their campus while proceeding with the mission of their university.

More details will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

Gannon University also earlier announced that they too intend on resuming in-person classes this fall as well.