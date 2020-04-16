Mercyhurst University to ring campus bells to honor health care professionals

Mercyhurst University is offering a ringing endorsement of health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mercyhurst bell system will ring across the university campus twice each day at 7 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.

The bells are in honor of the health care professionals around the world working each day to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

The bells are timed to shift changes at the local hospitals with the hope of not only honoring health care workers but also to remind the rest of us the need to play our part in fighting the virus.