Mercyhurst University to transition to remote classes starting immediately

Mercyhurst University will be transitioning to remote classes starting immediately.

This comes as the university sees an increase in possible COVID-19 clusters.

Students will attend classes online for a seven day period as a campus wide effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

According to a release from the university, heightened residential restrictions will be in effect.

Dining facilities will operate at a limited capacity and no visitors or guests will be allowed on campus.

Students are expected to return to in-person classes on November 11th.