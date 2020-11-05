Mercyhurst University to transition to remote classes starting immediately

Mercyhurst University will be transitioning to remote classes starting immediately.
This comes as the university sees an increase in possible COVID-19 clusters.
Students will attend classes online for a seven day period as a campus wide effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.
According to a release from the university, heightened residential restrictions will be in effect.
Dining facilities will operate at a limited capacity and no visitors or guests will be allowed on campus.
Students are expected to return to in-person classes on November 11th.