It is a big day at LECOM and the Millcreek Community Hospital today as the hospital receives their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Star Bodi was live from the scene as frontline employees received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 600 employees will receive the Moderna vaccine; every 10 minutes an employee will receive the vaccine until 7 p.m. tonight. The vaccine is 95% effective.

In the next three weeks, frontline workers will receive the second dose.