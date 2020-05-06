Millcreek Mall could have limited reopening with Yellow Phase

Some exterior stores at the Millcreek Mall could reopen with Friday’s Yellow Phase, however Erie County Officials say interior stores at the mall will not reopen Friday.

Erie County Public Information Officer Melissa Dixon says the county is looking to receive information today on what can reopen Friday. There is currently no word on whether exterior stores at the mall will be allowed to reopen Friday.

This afternoon/early evening, the county plans to create a list of businesses with a “yes or no” column in regards to reopening or not.

We will update you with more as it is announced.