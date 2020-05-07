Millcreek Mall to have limited reopening Friday

With Erie County heading into the Yellow Phase tomorrow, some stores in the Millcreek Mall will be permitted to open, with restrictions.

Yoselin Person was live this morning with more on the mall’s reopening.

Any store with its own separate entrance will be permitted to open tomorrow. That includes stores like like Macy’s, Boscov’s and JCPenney. However, the interior of the mall will not be open.

Stores that are opening must:

limit the number of shoppers to 50% of the store’s capacity

enforce the wearing of masks for staff and customers

maintain social distance between customers

“They are allowed to be open, as well as any of the other stores on the perimeter that would have their own entrance. But, the inside mall proper will not be opened. So, any store you could only access by walking into the mall itself will not be open at this time,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper also added that businesses like dog groomers and short term residential rentals will be allowed to reopen with similar precautions in place.