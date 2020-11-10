Millcreek School Board approves proposal pausing expanded in-person learning

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, Millcreek schools decided to press pause when it comes to expanded in-person learning.

Tonight the Millcreek School Board unanimously approved a proposal affecting elementary students.

This decision postpones sending grades kindergarten through fifth back to the schools four days a week until January 4th.

This comes after earlier suggestions were made to make that change November 30th.

A survey was sent to parents and staff showed support in favor of waiting.

Millcreek students currently attend in-person on alternating days.

