The Millcreek School District continues discussions on back to school options for students this fall.

The district originally voted on an A/B hybrid learning instruction for students.

However, school board members talked about a 100% virtual option during tonight’s meeting.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 or comes in contact with someone who tests positive, they would have to move to online instruction.

Board members also announced Dr. Ian Roberts, Millcreek School District’s new Superintendent, has completed his quarantine and will be sworn in sometime this week.