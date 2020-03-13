Millcreek School District dismissing students early to clean and disinfect buildings

The Millcreek School District announced they will dismiss students early today.

Middle school and high school students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. and elementary students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. today.

In a letter posted on the district’s website, co-acting Superintendent Darcie Moseley said in part:

“Separate from the decision to hold an early dismissal, is a concern that was shared with MTSD administration at the end of the school day today. A substitute teacher at McDowell High School has a family member who is ill and was tested this afternoon for the Coronavirus. The MTSD administration has notified the Erie County Department of Health. Although there are no confirmed cases in Erie County according to the Erie County Department of Health, I felt it was important to notify staff and students. In the event of a confirmed case, we will be notified by the Erie County Department of Health and take the necessary steps to communicate with our families.”

Students are being dismissed early so district-wide building cleaning and disinfecting work can take place.