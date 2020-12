Millcreek School District is expecting to bring all students back to the classroom in 2021.

During a special school board meeting, Millcreek Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts expressed interest in bringing grades nine through twelve back to in-person learning for four days a week beginning on January 28th.

The Millcreek School Board already approved the K-eighth grade in-person learning model starting on January 4th.

A survey for feedback is expected to be sent to parents on December 15th.