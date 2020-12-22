Millcreek School District honored students by reminding them that the community is stronger together

One local school district is honoring students by reminding them that the community is stronger together.

Here is a look at what led to dozens of students getting an extra present this holiday season.

This year is all about adjusting to the new normal. This lead those in Millcreek School District to want to show their appreciation to the students who have excelled in this.

School administrators made their way out to the neighborhoods in the Millcreek School District. All to honor the hard work of students.

“In spite of where we are with the pandemic and this time of uncertainty, we have a number of students. As a matter of fact I would venture to say all of our students have demonstrated how resilient they are and we want to recognize them,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent of the Millcreek School District.

The surprise created a thumbs up reaction for the kids.

“It makes me feel really good because doing good things for people makes me feel good and being awarded this makes me feel happy that I am being recognized for doing good things,” said Sophia Seggi, Fifth Grade Student.

“It’s good because it inspires me to do better,” said Jor Dideogado, Ninth Grade student.

Millcreek has teamed up with AHN St. Vincent for the stronger together campaign. The district explained the point of this is to recognize that no one person or entity can fight by themselves.

So the partnership is being set to show how they can fight COVID to bring the students back in the classroom for in-person learning safely.

Therefore the bags included personal protective equipment.

“It’s really heartwarming to see their smiles and families because they bring a smile to our face and I hope we can do the same to them,” said Katie Lackey, Assistant Principal at Tracey Elementary School.

Principals acknowledged the tough decision they had to make when choosing what was best for the students.

“We wanted everyone to be incorporated and we had to kind of blindly pick who was going to get this because what child is more special than any other. So we had a lottery going in the office,” Jeremiah Bull, Principal of Tracey Elementary School.

Signs were put in the yards to showcase the stronger together campaign. The district explained that about 50 students received the gift bags.