Millcreek School district responds to Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania’s recent mask decision

In a recent letter to families and staff of the Millcreek School District, the Millcreek School District released a response to the recent decision made by the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania regarding the requirements of face masks with in the K-12 setting.

Since the announcement was made, the school district has been collaborating with legal partners and reviewing the information related to mask requirements in the school buildings.

At this time the school district is sticking to their original health and safety plan that was approved by the school board which means that masks are required for all students, staff, and individuals while inside school buildings.

In addition, the CDC order which requires masks on transportation will remain in effect until January 18th of 2022.

The order from the CDC can be found here.

Read the full letter from Millcreek Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts:

