Millcreek School District surveying faculty and staff on COVID-19 vaccine

The pandemic has the Millcreek School District working to ensure the safety of their faculty and staff.

The district sent out a survey to teachers and staff members in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine. Survey results will help the district know where their employees stand on being vaccinated when it becomes available to those in phase 1b.

The Superintendent for the Millcreek School District says the vaccine is one way to help teachers and staff on the frontlines.

“We thought this was a great way for us to hold true to the promise of the board, and the superintendent and team, to ensure the health, safety and well being of our teachers and staff. Having them vaccinated and being immunized against this virus is certainly a good way to do that,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent, Millcreek School District.

Nurses in the Millcreek School District could receive the first dose of the vaccine as soon as tomorrow.