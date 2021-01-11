Millcreek School District to follow through with their plan for in-person learning in 2021

Millcreek School District is following through with their plan for in-person learning in 2021.

We spoke to the superintendent about how confident the district is in this plan.

School districts in Erie County have experienced a lot of back and forth, but the Millcreek School District is sticking to their plan of in person learning.

The Superintendent of Millcreek School District Dr. Ian Roberts said that one driving force is to get students back to the classroom is to help those who may have fallen behind during virtual learning back on track.

“Looking at how much of a slide, a slide in terms of academic achievement that are not in face to face learning we’re struggling with,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent of Millcreek School District.

That being said, Dr. Roberts believes that the school district is capable of following CDC and state guidelines.

“We believe we’ve put a really strong and robust mitigation plan. One hundred percent of our teachers, staff and students are complying with our mitigation efforts surrounding the 3 W’s, wearing your mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance,” said Dr. Roberts.

Dr. Roberts added that emotions are high. Faculty and students are mostly excited about being back in the classroom.

“Having this opportunity to again be back in person with a lot of enthusiasm to make sure that we are teaching and learning in the same space in large numbers and the third very palpable emotion there was some anxiety,” said Dr. Roberts.

Dr. Roberts added that despite some anxiety, students are excited to return to some kind of normalcy and faculty are eager to help them get back on track.