Millcreek School District transitioning to 100% virtual learning

The Millcreek Township School District (MTSD) has announced it will be transitioning to 100% virtual learning due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the county.

All students in A/B hybrid learning will move to 100% virtual learning beginning Monday, Nov. 30th.

MTSD says the return to face-to-face instruction will be based on the MTSD positivity rate, the Erie County positivity rate, and PA Department of Education guidance.

Families in need can request meals for students. You can find more information at mtsd.org/covid.