(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township School District has released an update concerning the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

While other school districts have brought back the mask mandate for the final weeks of classes, the Millcreek Township School District remains committed to monitoring the COVID-19 case count within the schools and will not be returning to the mask mandate.

In coordination with the district’s CORE leadership and the pandemic teams, MTSD remains committed to monitoring the current state of the public health challenge.

The school district will be taking the following steps over the next several days beginning on May 23:

Monitoring their internal and external (Erie County) COVID-19 numbers amongst students and adults.

Increase and intensify the use of COVID-19 mitigation measures and protocols at every school and district office.

Students and adults are strongly encouraged to use masks, however, universal masking will not be required at this time. Masking may be particularly important for individuals who may be at high risk.

Keep the MTSD and larger Millcreek community apprised of the COVID-19 case count.

The Health and Safety Plan that was approved in February of 2022 established a building threshold for positive cases which would allow the opportunity for the superintendent and Pandemic Team to institute universal masking in order to protect the health and wellbeing of students and staff.

The MTSD leadership and pandemic teams have been monitoring the COVID-19 case count and levels of spread within each school building during the recent increase in countywide case counts.

It was only during the week of May 9 that one of the school buildings exceeded the building threshold of positive cases. During that time the superintendent, along with the pandemic team, reviewed the data and circumstances.

After review, the decision was made that universal masking within the building was not necessary.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

With only 12 days left in the school year, the school district remains committed to creating a space for students to finish the year with strong academic performance while maintaining the current COVID mitigation protocols to ensure the safety and security of the students and adults.