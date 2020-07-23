Millcreek School District’s return to school task force answers questions for the upcoming school year

Coronavirus
Millcreek School District’s return to school task force answered questions about plans for the upcoming school year.

The school district held a live Q and A session on their Youtube channel tonight July 22nd.

Parents submitted questions in regards to social distancing, contact tracing, wearing facemasks and instructional options.

The session focused on plans for Kindergarten thru fifth grade. Another session is scheduled for grade six thru twelve on July 23rd at 7 p.m. on the school district’s Youtube channel.

