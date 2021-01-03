Millcreek schools to return to in-person learning

After a special school board meeting on Sunday, Millcreek schools will be returning to in-person learning this week.

Superintendent Ian Roberts however has recommended they delay the opening until January 18th.

School board members could not come to an agreement on this dilemma, so they are reverting back to the original plan of staying virtual until January 4th.

According to the school district’s coordinator of school communications, high school students will return to a two day in-person split schedule.

Students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade will return for four days a week on Tuesdays through Fridays.