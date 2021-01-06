Millcreek students return to in-person learning while ESD extends virtual learning

Millcreek School District students return to in-person instruction.

Kindergarten through eighth grade students are returning to a four day schedule that runs Tuesdays through Fridays.

However, the return not coming without some controversy. Millcreek Superintendent Ian Roberts had recommended delaying the return until Jan. 18th. But, when school board members could not reach an agreement, the decision was made to revert back to the original plan of returning students Jan. 5th.

Meanwhile, the Erie School District is taking a different course through the pandemic. They are extending all virtual learning for all students through Jan. 29th, this according to the school district website.

The message also conveys the decision was made in consultation with the Erie County Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The district also announced they will release additional information about operations and instruction moving forward during the week of Monday, Jan. 24.