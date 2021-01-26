Millcreek Supervisors approve new loan program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Small business owners in Millcreek who were hit hard by COVID-19 impacts, are now getting financial help from the township.

During their meeting tonight, Millcreek Supervisors approved a new loan program.

Businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can receive loans up to $25,000 at zero percent interest.

The loans are for lease and mortgage payments as well as covering utility costs of up to three months.

“The fact that Millcreek is trying and they are putting something together. They actually call you and ask for input on how this is written. All credit to them for trying to help out,” said John Melody, Business Owner.

“When the governor once again closed down the restaurants and taverns back in December, we thought here’s an opportunity for us to help out local small businesses in a meaningful way,” said John Morgan, Millcreek Supervisor.

Morgan said that the loans will not only help the business owners, they will also help landlords.