Millcreek Township School Board to discuss district’s mask mandate

The school board of the Millcreek Township School District will be asked to drop the district’s mask mandate.

A spokesperson for the district confirming that the request will be part of a special school board study session on Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts is asking the board to approve a policy of parental choice when it comes to masking.

If any building’s COVID-19 case count goes above 2%, students there would be urged to resume mask wearing. However, it would still be parental choice.