Millcreek Township School District announces hybrid system for students return in the fall

The Millcreek Township School District is making a plan for how students will return to schools in the upcoming Fall.

The school district has announced that they have decided on a hybrid system in which students will meet virtually on Mondays.

It will either be on Tuesdays and Thursdays or on Wednesdays and Fridays that students and faculty will be seeing face to face instruction.

On the days that include face to face instruction, the days will be classified as either blue or white days in order to represent the school district’s colors.

The assistant superintendent said that there are still a lot more questions that families need answered.

According to the assistant superintendent, the hybrid system was selected to accommodate most families.

“So far the response has been good you know no option that we would have chosen would have met every families needs. So we’ve tried to design a system that will allow families elements of choice within the model that we selected,” said Darcie Moseley, Assistant Superintendent at Millcreek Township School District.

The Millcreek District put out a video attempting to answer questions that parents may have about this new hybrid learning system.