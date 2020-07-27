Millcreek Township School District discusses options for students to return this fall

Millcreek Township School District held their meeting today to discuss options for students to return this fall.

Superintendent Darcie Moseley said that the school board is discussing ideas such as a hybrid option in which students would be on campus two days for live face to face instruction and three days of virtual instruction.

Another option would include a half day option in which students would be on campuses for either an a.m. or p.m. session.

“I think our board needs to have the appropriate amount of time to really grapple with you know what this looks like because you’re making a decision for thousands of students and families,” said Darcie Mosely, Assistant Superintendent for the Millcreek School District.

Mosely added that she is hopeful that the school district will be able to have a vote soon and be able to inform parents about the options they have for their children.

“It’s such a personal decision when you’re talking about what is best for your individual family that our position is let’s allow our families the opportunity to make choices that work best for them,” said Mosely.

One Millcreek parent said they would choose a hybrid option for her children who say they don’t feel fully comfortable returning to school in the fall.

“They’ve expressed that they don’t feel safe going back into with kids in masks. They don’t know that kids would wear them,” said Kate Neubert Lechner, Millcreek Township Parent.

Neubert-Lechner said that incorporating online methods of learning will protect the entire community.

“Those students, those teachers, that administration, that custodial staff they’re going home and they’re also going back out into the community so we have to consider the entire when we’re making these decisions,” said Neubert-Lechner.

On July 28th, the Millcreek Township School District is hosting a cyber information night on Youtube for parents to learn more and have their questions answered.

