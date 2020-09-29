Millcreek Township School District provides update and plan after students and one faculty member test positive for COVID-19

As the academic year continues, local school districts continue to take the necessary steps to keep faculty and students safe despite some positive COVID-19 cases.

Last week one faculty member from Millcreek Township School District tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in quarantine.

All of the Millcreek Township school buildings are routinely sanitized and students are required to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

In the last seven days however, four students through out the Millcreek Township School District have tested positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District said that they have a plan in place if the number of cases at one individual school exceeds a certain percentage.

“For each pf our buildings if we get to the point where by one percent of our cases are in any given building, then we will move towards remote or virtual learning,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent of Millcreek Township School District.