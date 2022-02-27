In accordance with the new guidelines issued on Feb. 25th by the CDC, The Millcreek Township School District will be updating their masking policy.

As the new guidance from the CDC indicates, Erie County is currently at a medium level of COVID-19 spread.

The Millcreek Township School District has announced that effective Feb. 28, masks will be optional for students and staff inside the school district buildings.

The new guidance also indicates that healthy individuals in counties with low-medium levels of COVID-19 transmission are not required to wear masks indoors or on bus transportation regardless of vaccination status.

At this time it should be noted that universal masking may resume based on Erie County’s transmission level as reported by the CDC.

Millcreek Township School District is asking any individual that is feeling sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and contact their pandemic coordinator.

All health and safety plans including updates from the CDC and Department of Health will continue to be shared with Millcreek Township School District families and staff on their website, through email, and through text messaging.

On Monday Feb. 28, the Millcreek Township School Board will receive recommendations from Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts concerning revisions to their current health and safety plan.

The revisions from Dr. Roberts will include input from parents and other community members who attended the board work session on Feb. 22.

For more information on the school district’s health and safety plan, click here.