Millcreek Township spring leaf collection week postponed

Millcreek Township has announced spring leaf collection week is postponed due to COVID-19.

Leaf collection that was scheduled for the week of May 4th has been rescheduled for the week of June 8th.

According to Millcreek Twp., ALL leaf waste MUST be placed in clear/transparent bags during the scheduled leaf collection weeks on your normal pickup day. Bags must be placed separate from trash and recycling containers and CANNOT contain GRASS and branches! Leaves CANNOT be placed in the recycle toters as this contaminates our curbside recycling program. A third truck from Advanced Disposal will pick up the leaf bags on your regularly scheduled collection day. If your trash, recycling, or leaf waste is not collected, please call Advanced Disposal at 1-844-415-5970 to report a missed collection.

Leaves and branches can also be dropped off at the Millfair Compost Center (2301 Millfair Road) during the following modified hours of operation due to the COVID-19 Pandemic: