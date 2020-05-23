Mission Riders Motorcycle Group holds memorial ride for victims of motorcycle accidents as well as healthcare workers

One local motorcycle group is driving home a strong message.

Mission Riders Motorcycle Group rode from Presque Isle Downs Casino to the Bayfront to honor those who have lost their lives in motorcycling accidents this year.

The group also rode past the Veterans Hospital and UPMC Hamot to show support for healthcare providers working during the pandemic.

The founder of the Mission Riders said that so many events have been canceled this year and that he believes this memorial ride is needed to brighten the community spirits.

“A memorial ride for people who have lost their lives. People who have been killed and injured in motorcycle accidents and were doing this mainly because of everything that has happened and so many things that we’ve lost this year. There’s so many events that have been canceled,” said Vince Rizzone, Founder of Mission Riders.

Rizzone said that he posted about the memorial ride on Facebook and despite the rain, many riders still attended.

The Mission Riders Memorial was also intended to remind drivers to be careful of motorcyclists out on the road.